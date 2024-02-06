Senior citizen health fair to be held in Delta

Senior citizens are invited to learn more about services and products offered in the area during a health fair Wednesday, May 10.
The health fair will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, and is free and open to the public.
Mickey Burlison, president of Delta Senior Citizens, which is sponsoring the event, said the health fair has been held for more than 20 years.
"It's usually a good event, well attended. COVID kind of knocked us back a little bit. We haven't picked up as well as we had before that, but we're hoping for a good attendance," Burlison said.
Many organizations and businesses will be represented at the health fair, including Miracle Ear, Aging Matters, AARP, RSVP, SADI, APPLE, Genesis Home Care, Region E CERT Alliance Disaster Preparedness, Chaffee Nursing Center, Chaffee Drug Store and Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Vendors will also be sharing information on topics such as Medicare supplements, in-home care, home health, hospice, scams and other related issues. They'll also be offering giveaways to attendees.
A lunch for $6 per person will be held after the health fair. Door prizes will be drawn after lunch.
For more information, call (573) 794-2259 or (573) 794-2874.
