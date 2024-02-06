Senior citizen health fair to be held in Delta

Senior citizens are invited to learn more about services and products offered in the area during a health fair Wednesday, May 10.

The health fair will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, and is free and open to the public.

Mickey Burlison, president of Delta Senior Citizens, which is sponsoring the event, said the health fair has been held for more than 20 years.

"It's usually a good event, well attended. COVID kind of knocked us back a little bit. We haven't picked up as well as we had before that, but we're hoping for a good attendance," Burlison said.