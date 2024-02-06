Senators target sites that boost sex trafficking

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation to remove the "immunity" an online site has used to hinder investigations into sex trafficking of women and children, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Tuesday.

The legislation was prompted by a two-year inquiry led by McCaskill, D-Missouri, and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, into the operations of Backpage.com, a website some have called the Walmart of child sex trafficking.

"It will prevent Backpage from inappropriately hiding behind a federal law that they have used to try to keep information out of the hands of criminal prosecutors and others who want to hold them accountable," McCaskill said.

The legislation also is designed to prevent other online sites from engaging in similar activities, she said.

In a conference call to reporters, she said the Senate also approved a resolution Tuesday that clears the way for dissemination of documents obtained during the congressional investigation.

Josh Hawley

McCaskill said she will make the documents available to criminal prosecutors in Missouri and state attorneys general who are investigating the website, including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Hawley has launched an investigation into Backpage. The website has asked a U.S. federal court to block the investigation, accusing Hawley of acting in "bad faith."

In a federal court filing Tuesday, Hawley said "compelling evidence indicates that Backpage.com both creates and controls content of online ads for the sexual exploitation and rape of human-trafficking victims, including minors."

According to Hawley, Backpage has "garnered extraordinary profits from its role in facilitating sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation."

Backpage has said a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act protects internet sites from civil or criminal claims based on content created by a third party.

But the congressional inquiry found Backpage knew it was enabling child sex trafficking and knowingly concealed evidence of criminality by systematically editing its "adult" ads to mask the fact the site was selling children for sex, according to a news release from McCaskill's office.

McCaskill said the bill is designed to aid in prosecuting such crimes.