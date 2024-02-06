All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 13, 2017

Senators OK home buyouts aimed at St. Louis-area landfills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have passed a buyout program targeting homes near a St. Louis-area Superfund site. Senators voted 30-3 on Wednesday to send the measure to the House. It would allow residents to apply for buyouts for homes found uninhabitable because of contamination or within 3 miles of sites with high levels of dissolved radium in groundwater. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have passed a buyout program targeting homes near a St. Louis-area Superfund site.

Senators voted 30-3 on Wednesday to send the measure to the House. It would allow residents to apply for buyouts for homes found uninhabitable because of contamination or within 3 miles of sites with high levels of dissolved radium in groundwater.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The measure is aimed at homes near Bridgeton Landfill and adjacent West Lake Landfill, where Cold War-era nuclear waste was buried in the 1970s.

The Environmental Protection Agency previously has said that despite radioactive waste and an underground fire at Bridgeton Landfill, there’s no increased risk for neighboring residents. The agency also hasn’t found evidence radioactive material has migrated beyond the landfill.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s bill would set a $12.5 million cap on buyouts.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy