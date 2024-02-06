All sections
January 26, 2017

Senator expands Missouri school choice proposal

Senator expands Missouri school choice proposal

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposal to create education savings accounts for children with disabilities has been expanded to include all Missouri students.

In a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Sen. Ed Emery submitted a new version of a bill that would create a system to distribute money to parents through bank accounts. The money could be used for private or charter school tuition, textbooks, online classes or tutoring.

The original bill said the accounts would apply only to students with learning-, developmental- or physical disabilities. The new proposal would make all Missouri students eligible for the savings accounts.

Gov. Eric Greitens supported the original proposal in his State of the State address. Emery said he will meet with the governor to talk about the new proposal.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

