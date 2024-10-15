Senate OKs Trump judicial pick who was rated 'not qualified'

Since Grasz's evaluation, Brett Talley also has been unanimously rated "not qualified." Talley has been nominated to serve as a district judge in Alabama but has never tried a case in court. Grassley told CNN on Tuesday the White House "should not proceed" on the Talley nomination.

"If the White House goes forward with the vote, they're going to lose," responded Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, a member of the Judiciary Committee. "It doesn't give me any joy to say that, but the man's just not qualified."

The ABA's rating is based on information gleaned from interviews with other lawyers, the writings of the nominee and interviews with the nominee. An evaluator gathers the information and presents it to a committee made up of 15 lawyers representing every judicial circuit in the country. A second evaluator looks at the case if there is a possibility of a "not qualified" rating.

In written testimony to the Judiciary Committee, the evaluators explained "a significant number" of Grasz's peers raised concerns his strongly held social views and deeply rooted political allegiances "would make it impossible for him to have an unbiased and open mind on critical issues."

The ABA said it is critical to protect the identity of the people they interview so they will be candid.

"I can't trust such a secretive process, especially when the ABA won't even shed any light on with whom it spoke," Grassley complained.

In most administrations, the ABA has been advised of proposed nominees before they have been announced publicly or their nominations have been sent to the Senate. That allowed any rating of "not qualified" to be considered by the president privately before a final decision. But the Trump administration has chosen to announce its nominees publicly before the ABA conducts its evaluation. President George W. Bush opted to go that route, too.

The Congressional Research Service said the number of nominees who received a "not qualified" rating ranged from a high of nine nominees during the Eisenhower presidency to no nominees who received such a rating during the presidencies of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Obama.

Prior to Obama, George W. Bush had seven nominees rated as not qualified; Bill Clinton had four.

So far, the ABA has rated 57 of Trump's nominees. Fifty-three came back as "well qualified" or "qualified." Four have been considered "not qualified."

Grasz told the committee because of the nature of the ABA's process, it was impossible to know the reasoning behind "these anonymous comments." However, he said he represented the state in several high-profile cases involving controversial issues. In one such case, he assisted in the state of Nebraska's defense of its partial-birth abortion ban before the U.S. Supreme Court. The court struck down the ban 5-4 because it placed an undue burden on a woman's right to have an abortion and did not allow for exception in cases of threatened health.

"I fully understand the fundamental difference between serving as an advocate and a judge," he said. "Advocates represent their clients' interests. Judges must be neutral officials who apply the law as it exists and not according to any personal views or opinions."