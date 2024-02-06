Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at state fair

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time and shook hands at the Governor's Ham Breakfast, a longstanding tradition that is considered a must-attend for Missouri candidates.

John Wood, a Republican running as an independent with substantial financial backing from former GOP Sen. John Danforth's super PAC, did not attend. His campaign said he planned to visit the fairgrounds over the weekend.

Gov. Mike Parson address the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

After winning a competitive GOP primary Aug. 2, Schmitt this week launched his first attack ad slamming Valentine for aligning with Biden on what congressional Democrats call the " Inflation Reduction Act." Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday.

The measure includes the biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change, a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and a new 15% corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. Billions of dollars will be left over to pay down federal deficits.