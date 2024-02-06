All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 19, 2022
Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at state fair
SEDALIA, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine talk during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine talk during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri.Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time and shook hands at the Governor's Ham Breakfast, a longstanding tradition that is considered a must-attend for Missouri candidates.

John Wood, a Republican running as an independent with substantial financial backing from former GOP Sen. John Danforth's super PAC, did not attend. His campaign said he planned to visit the fairgrounds over the weekend.

Gov. Mike Parson address the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson address the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Thursday at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri.Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

After winning a competitive GOP primary Aug. 2, Schmitt this week launched his first attack ad slamming Valentine for aligning with Biden on what congressional Democrats call the " Inflation Reduction Act." Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday.

The measure includes the biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change, a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and a new 15% corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. Billions of dollars will be left over to pay down federal deficits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Valentine, a 65-year-old heiress to the Anheuser-Busch fortune and retired nurse, on Thursday said she supports the legislation, particularly the Medicare cost cap.

Schmitt's ad said Valentine "endorsed Biden's socialist agenda lock, stock and barrel" and supported his "wasteful spending that created this inflation crisis."

"She came out in support of this inflation-boosting bill," Schmitt told reporters Thursday. "Part of that is the Green New Deal, which will be a disaster for agriculture."

The two candidates also touted their views on agriculture policy in an attempt to win farmers' votes as they visited the fairgrounds.

"My record has been very clear: fighting for farmers to get this big, oppressive government out of the way," Schmitt said. "Let them do what they're supposed to do and feed the world."

Valentine noted her ties to her family's farm, Heart 6 Ranch

"I am for Missouri farmers and for raising our food that we give to others in Missouri," she said. "I'm not for the big monopolies that are taking over all these farms."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy