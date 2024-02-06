Senate hopeful flexes power of AG's office through lawsuits

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Republican attorney general, Eric Schmitt, sued China over the coronavirus. He signed on to a failed lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, as he positions himself for a Senate run, he's turning his attention closer to home and suing to stop mask mandates in the state's liberal cities and Missouri schools.

For state attorneys general hoping to gain greater influence and advance their own political agendas, filing lawsuits has become an increasingly common strategy. The partisan divide over coronavirus restrictions has given GOP politicians an opening to showcase their conservative bona fides to voters and capitalize on the public's exhaustion with COVID-19 protocols a year and a half into a pandemic that shows no signs of waning.

For Schmitt, the fight over mask mandates could bolster his support in a crowded primary for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt's seat in next year's midterm elections.

Schmitt is "taking advantage of what we call the politics of grievance," said retired Saint Louis University political-scientist Steven Puro. "He's going to play on that as much as he possibly can."

Schmitt's spokesman framed the lawsuits as his way of "fighting back against government bureaucrats."

"Nothing is off the table in our mission to beat back the encroachment and overreach from local to federal government on the liberties and freedom of the people of Missouri," Chris Nuelle said in a statement.

Schmitt, 46, signed on to a letter Thursday from two dozen Republican state attorneys general warning the White House of impending legal action over President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly.

"Missouri has been a national leader in pushing back against the Biden Administration & Covid related mandates," Schmitt tweeted last week. "Biden's historic overreach on vaccine mandates will not stand in Missouri."

While the job's responsibilities vary by state, most attorneys general are tasked with defending state laws and constitutions and acting as consumer-protection watchdogs.

They've long had the power to file headline-grabbing lawsuits with a political edge, but Paul Nolette, an associate professor at Marquette University and an expert on state attorneys general, said they've traditionally stuck to lower-profile lawsuits against scammers and defending state laws that are challenged in court.

Filing flashy legal challenges became increasingly popular among Republican attorneys general during the Obama era, Nolette said. When Donald Trump became president, Democratic attorneys general took the lead in suing the White House over its policies.

"Now Republican (attorneys general) are flexing their muscles during the Biden administration as well, particularly on this issue of suing municipalities and essentially their own constituents," Nolette said. "I would classify that as still unusual, but it's become more common just in the last few years."

GOP attorneys general in red states now are zeroing in on liberal policies adopted by majority Democratic cities, the one place where Democrats have some control, he said.

For example, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been fighting in court with San Antonio since 2018 over the city's handling of immigrants suspected of being in the United States illegally, accusing city officials of violating a new state law targeting what conservative critics call "sanctuary cities."

The practice is less common among Democratic attorneys general. Not because they're less political, Nolette said, but because fewer people tend to live in rural Republican strongholds, so the impact of blocking conservative policies there is less attention-grabbing.

Even though Schmitt is technically suing his own constituents, University of Central Missouri political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann said Schmitt's lawsuits will resonate in drastically different ways with Republicans and Democrats.