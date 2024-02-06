All sections
NewsSeptember 29, 2017

Senate confirms North Dakota judge to 8th Circuit

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly has approved a North Dakota judge to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate voted 95-1 Thursday to confirm Judge Ralph Erickson of Fargo to the St. Louis-based court. Clerk of the Court Michael Gans said Erickson will replace Kermit E. Bye, who retired last year.

President Donald Trump nominated Erickson in June. He's served in various judicial positions for nearly a quarter of a century. In 2003, he was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handles appeals from federal courts in the Dakotas, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

