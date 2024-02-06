Senate candidate says Facebook pushed back on AR-15 raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri Republican running for the seat held be Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is challenging Facebook’s response to his campaign’s raffle of an AR-15 rifle.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen posted a letter Thursday to the Facebook page promoting his campaign, complaining about the removal of a video and status update about the raffle. The Kansas City-area man also said his personal account had been blocked for 30 days.