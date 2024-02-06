All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2017

Senate candidate says Facebook pushed back on AR-15 raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri Republican running for the seat held be Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is challenging Facebook’s response to his campaign’s raffle of an AR-15 rifle. Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen posted a letter Thursday to the Facebook page promoting his campaign, complaining about the removal of a video and status update about the raffle. ...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri Republican running for the seat held be Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is challenging Facebook’s response to his campaign’s raffle of an AR-15 rifle.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen posted a letter Thursday to the Facebook page promoting his campaign, complaining about the removal of a video and status update about the raffle. The Kansas City-area man also said his personal account had been blocked for 30 days.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The raffle of the donated rifle is designed to draw attention to his support of gun rights. Petersen encouraged backers to sign a petition urging Facebook to “maintain a platform open to all ideas.”

A Facebook representative declined to comment directly, instead referring the Springfield News-Leader to rules barring the “purchase, sale or trade of firearms, ammunition and explosives between private individuals.”

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy