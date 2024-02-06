Senate candidate McCloskey speaks at Pachyderms meeting

St. Louis injury lawyer-turned-politician Mark McCloskey spoke to about 40 people at the monthly Pachyderms meeting Thursday night at Delmonico's in Jackson, proclaiming himself a "RINO remover" -- RINO an acronym for Republican In Name Only.

McCloskey, who is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, is known for standing in front of his home with an automatic rifle with his wife, Patricia, holding a semi-automatic pistol, as a group of Black Lives Matter protesters passed by their mansion in 2020.

Charges were filed by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Both McCloskeys plead guilty to misdemeanor charges, but were pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in 2021.

Mark McCloskey became an outspoken advocate for Second Amendment rights and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

At the Thursday evening meeting, the Senate candidate emphasized the importance of the upcoming election years and explained his decision for choosing to run.

"This isn't just the most important election in the rest of our lives. This is the cutting board where our lives are going to be determined. This is the last opportunity to save our country," McCloskey said. "The last thing I wanted to do was to be a senator. If you would have asked me 18 months ago what I wanted most from the world would be for the world to leave me alone and let me live out the rest of my life in peace and happiness. But, the world has chosen differently."