NewsFebruary 13, 2019

Senate bill would close some Missouri lawmaker records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bill proposed by a Missouri state senator would close several lawmaker emails and other records from public access. Sen. Ed Emery on Tuesday pitched the bill to a Senate committee. The Lamar Republican's proposal comes after voters in November approved a constitutional amendment making lawmaker records subject to the Sunshine Law. That law allows the public access to government records...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bill proposed by a Missouri state senator would close several lawmaker emails and other records from public access.

Sen. Ed Emery on Tuesday pitched the bill to a Senate committee.

The Lamar Republican's proposal comes after voters in November approved a constitutional amendment making lawmaker records subject to the Sunshine Law. That law allows the public access to government records.

Emery's bill would close any lawmaker record related to a constituent. It also would block access to any record with information on proposed legislation or the "legislative process."

Emery said the bill would protect constituents' privacy.

Missouri Press Association executive director Mark Maassen told the Senate Committee on Government Reform he's not sure what lawmaker records would be left open if Emery's bill becomes law.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

