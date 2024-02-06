Senate advances new St. Louis Zoo tax rules

Sponsor Sen. Gina Walsh said the bill will allow the zoo to raise money to remain a largely free attraction.

The bill allows ballot initiatives to be brought in St. Louis to raise taxes by up to an eighth of a percent to fund the zoo. Current law allows a half-percent raise.

It also caps the total tax at 1 percent for surrounding counties and 2 percent in the city. The bill allows the zoo to charge admission for newly-built facilities.