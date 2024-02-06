A Cape Girardeau lawmaker wants to steer increased funding to roads and bridges by incrementally raising the gas tax.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford said, “We have to do something about the roads.”

State Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, has proposed raising Missouri’s gas tax by 6 cents over three years and providing for future increases based on inflation.

It is estimated the tax increase could generate an additional $200 million annually for the state road fund by 2023.

Wallingford said by increasing the fuel tax by 2 cents a year, lawmakers can avoid having to put the issue before voters again.

Missouri’s voters last year rejected a plan to raise taxes to pay for road and bridge repairs.

The Cape Girardeau Republican and assistant majority floor leader said while he doesn’t want to “pay more for gas,” it is the best approach to securing the funding needed to fix the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges.

All motorists who use Missouri’s roads pay the fuel tax, including those from out of state, Wallingford said.

“A lot of people using the roads are from other states,” he said, explaining why increasing the fuel tax is the best and fairest taxing solution.

The fuel tax has not been raised since 1996.

Gov. Mike Parson has proposed borrowing $350 million to address failing bridges around the state. But that idea was rejected by House lawmakers, who last week approved a $29 billion state budget including $100 million in general revenue for roads and bridges.