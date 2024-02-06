Sen. Wallingford receives National Guard award

The award is given to elected officials who make a significant contribution to the aims of the National Guard, the association said in a news release.

The state senator had introduced legislation to provide a state-income-tax deduction for Missouri residents who are Guard members, the release said.

Other Missourians who have received the award over the years include former U.S. Sen. Christopher ï¿½Kitï¿½ Bond, current U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill, and former Gov. Jay Nixon.