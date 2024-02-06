All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2018

Sen. Wallingford receives National Guard award

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, has received national recognition from the National Guard Association. He was one of five individuals nationwide to be awarded the Charles Dick Medal of Merit by the National Guard Association of the United States...

Southeast Missourian
Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, has received national recognition from the National Guard Association.

He was one of five individuals nationwide to be awarded the Charles Dick Medal of Merit by the National Guard Association of the United States.

The award is given to elected officials who make a significant contribution to the aims of the National Guard, the association said in a news release.

The state senator had introduced legislation to provide a state-income-tax deduction for Missouri residents who are Guard members, the release said.

Other Missourians who have received the award over the years include former U.S. Sen. Christopher ï¿½Kitï¿½ Bond, current U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill, and former Gov. Jay Nixon.

