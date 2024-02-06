In 2011, the Missouri state Legislature passed Senate Bill 54 which repealed 11 and enacted 18 sections of the Missouri statute relating to elementary and secondary education.

One of the sections added as a result of the bill's passage was 162.068, in which one of the provisions would hold public school districts liable for damages caused as a result of failing to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct by an employee who was terminated or allowed to resign because of the allegations. Additionally, any public school district employee who reports sexual misconduct with a student receives civil immunity. In 2019, language to include charter schools was added to the section.

However, no language exists in the Missouri statute regarding whether private schools would be held liable in the same way. District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s proposed Senate Bill 766 would change that.

“This was brought to my attention this past summer from a constituent, unfortunately, that was in the process of a legal battle,” Thompson Rehder said. “She called to inform me about what she was going through with her son and that it was something that public schools had to do, but, apparently, private schools did not. It surprised me because I thought we had already gotten that fixed. We contacted our Senate research, which is who helps us with legislation. They confirmed and said that somehow, private schools were left out.”

According to a National Criminal Justice Reference Service report released in 2017 which cites a 2010 Government Accountability Office study, the average offending teacher will pass through three districts before being reported to the police — also known as “passing the trash” — and a single offender can have up to 73 victims in their lifetime.