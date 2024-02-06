All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 9, 2021

Sen. Rehder prefiles bill to protect witnesses in sex-abuse cases

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) believes it is difficult enough for victims of sex abuse to speak out. The first-term senator has prefiled legislation in Jefferson City to be taken up when the General Assembly convenes again Jan. 5 aimed at shielding such victims from too vigorous intrusions into their pasts...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) believes it is difficult enough for victims of sex abuse to speak out.

The first-term senator has prefiled legislation in Jefferson City to be taken up when the General Assembly convenes again Jan. 5 aimed at shielding such victims from too vigorous intrusions into their pasts.

Senate Bill 775, in the words of the bill's summary, "modifies provisions relating to the prior sexual conduct of witnesses."

Rehder, who filed the same bill while still a member of the Missouri House last year, put the matter succinctly Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The crux of the bill is when a person is sexually assaulted, she shouldn't be asked about previous sexual activity in depositions. It is these 'slut shaming' tactics we hear about that often prevents people from reporting sexual abuse," she said.

Rehder gives credit to lawyer and lobbyist Woody Cozad, former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party from 1995 to 1999, for bringing the issue to her attention.

"Woody is a friend of mine and asked me if I'd be willing to help. He knows the legislative passions I have to help others in areas of domestic violence, drug addiction and sexual abuse."

Rehder, who sits on the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force, added her intention is to "codify" protections for the sexually abused in statute.

She took office this year in the state legislature's upper chamber representing Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne counties.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy