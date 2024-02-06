Sen. Rehder prefiles bill to protect witnesses in sex-abuse cases

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) believes it is difficult enough for victims of sex abuse to speak out.
The first-term senator has prefiled legislation in Jefferson City to be taken up when the General Assembly convenes again Jan. 5 aimed at shielding such victims from too vigorous intrusions into their pasts.
Senate Bill 775, in the words of the bill's summary, "modifies provisions relating to the prior sexual conduct of witnesses."
Rehder, who filed the same bill while still a member of the Missouri House last year, put the matter succinctly Wednesday.
"The crux of the bill is when a person is sexually assaulted, she shouldn't be asked about previous sexual activity in depositions. It is these 'slut shaming' tactics we hear about that often prevents people from reporting sexual abuse," she said.
Rehder gives credit to lawyer and lobbyist Woody Cozad, former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party from 1995 to 1999, for bringing the issue to her attention.
"Woody is a friend of mine and asked me if I'd be willing to help. He knows the legislative passions I have to help others in areas of domestic violence, drug addiction and sexual abuse."
Rehder, who sits on the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force, added her intention is to "codify" protections for the sexually abused in statute.
She took office this year in the state legislature's upper chamber representing Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne counties.
