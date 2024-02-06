Sen. Rehder prefiles bill to protect witnesses in sex-abuse cases

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) believes it is difficult enough for victims of sex abuse to speak out.

The first-term senator has prefiled legislation in Jefferson City to be taken up when the General Assembly convenes again Jan. 5 aimed at shielding such victims from too vigorous intrusions into their pasts.

Senate Bill 775, in the words of the bill's summary, "modifies provisions relating to the prior sexual conduct of witnesses."

Rehder, who filed the same bill while still a member of the Missouri House last year, put the matter succinctly Wednesday.