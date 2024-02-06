Sen. McCaskill speaks on range of topics at Cape town-hall meeting

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill held a series of town halls Saturday in Southeast Missouri, making stops in Kennett, Poplar Bluff and Dexter before concluding the tour in the Shuck Recital Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, McCaskill (D-Mo.) has held more public, in-person town halls as senator than the rest of Missouri’s delegation combined.

About 75 residents came to voice concerns at the Cape Girardeau town hall.

McCaskill began by highlighting bipartisan successes such as the Arla Harrell Act, which recently passed through the Senate with help from Republican senator and Veterans Affairs Committee chairman Johnny Isakson of Georgia. The bill would provide medical benefits to certain World War II veterans exposed to mustard gas or lewisite gas; the bill is headed to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

For the next 50 minutes, McCaskill fielded questions written by audience members beforehand.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks during a town-hall meeting early Saturday evening in Shuck Recital Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The first question, from a pro-life audience member, asked McCaskill about the necessity of Planned Parenthood funding.

“The one thing we all agree on is that we want to prevent [abortions],” McCaskill said. “We want to reduce the number of abortions.”

McCaskill said the best way to reduce abortions is by increasing the availability and accessibility of birth control.

Many locals expressed concerns over health care and Medicare ­— specifically the costs of premiums and the future funding of medical research.