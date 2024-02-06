All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 19, 2021
Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for 'Big Tech' book
NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The conversative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley's "The Tyranny of Big Tech" will come out this spring...
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The conversative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley's "The Tyranny of Big Tech" will come out this spring.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn't be more urgent," Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.

Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden's win over Trump. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also a Regnery author, led objections in the Senate to Biden's victory, citing baseless claims the election was stolen.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy