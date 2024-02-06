All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 30, 2021

Sen. Holly Rehder applauds Parson's call for federal tornado help

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Wednesday she is "thankful" for Gov. Mike Parson's call this week for a federal disaster declaration following the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept across six states, including seven counties in Southeast Missouri: Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This home in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, was stripped of its roof in the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Gov. Mike Parson has asked for a federal disaster declaration for seven counties in Southeast Missouri. The owner of the home, according to the Red Cross SEMO NEAR chapter, did not possess property insurance.
This home in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, was stripped of its roof in the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Gov. Mike Parson has asked for a federal disaster declaration for seven counties in Southeast Missouri. The owner of the home, according to the Red Cross SEMO NEAR chapter, did not possess property insurance.Courtesy Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Wednesday she is "thankful" for Gov. Mike Parson's call this week for a federal disaster declaration following the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept across six states, including seven counties in Southeast Missouri: Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne.

Rehder represents three of the impacted counties at the state capital -- Bollinger, Madison and Wayne.

Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

"I'm thankful the governor is working fast to get them the resources they need for our communities. Southeast Missouri people turned out to help their neighbors immediately, and we have such excellent emergency management folks across our district. I can never brag on our corner of the state enough. The federal help is definitely needed," Rehder said in a text.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Our local, state and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms," Parson said in a statement released by his office late Tuesday. "Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities."

If Parson's request is approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), local governments and qualifying not-for-profit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement money for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.

Wysiwyg image

Parson's office said preliminary damage assessments estimate a total of $27 million in damage to public infrastructure and emergency response costs.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy