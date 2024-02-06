Sen. Holly Rehder applauds Parson's call for federal tornado help

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Wednesday she is "thankful" for Gov. Mike Parson's call this week for a federal disaster declaration following the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept across six states, including seven counties in Southeast Missouri: Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne.

Rehder represents three of the impacted counties at the state capital -- Bollinger, Madison and Wayne.

Holly Thompson Rehder

"I'm thankful the governor is working fast to get them the resources they need for our communities. Southeast Missouri people turned out to help their neighbors immediately, and we have such excellent emergency management folks across our district. I can never brag on our corner of the state enough. The federal help is definitely needed," Rehder said in a text.