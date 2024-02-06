All sections
October 31, 2017

Sen. Claire McCaskill's husband in intensive care

ST. LOUIS -- The husband of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is in a hospital intensive care unit. McCaskill said Monday on Twitter that Joseph Shepard "has a very big heart but right now not working very well. Currently in ICU. Thanks for your prayers in advance."...

Associated Press
Joseph Shepard
Joseph Shepard

ST. LOUIS -- The husband of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is in a hospital intensive care unit.

McCaskill said Monday on Twitter that Joseph Shepard "has a very big heart but right now not working very well. Currently in ICU. Thanks for your prayers in advance."

McCaskill spokeswoman Sarah Feldman said Shepard is hospitalized in St. Louis, but she said she had no further details about his condition.

McCaskill and Shepard, a millionaire developer, have been married since 2002. The couple has a home in suburban St. Louis and a condominium in Washington.

