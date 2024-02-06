Sen. Blunt wants more federal police reviews

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt on Wednesday called on the U.S. attorney general to act in response to nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"In the wake of the recent tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, Americans are rightfully demanding justice and accountability," Blunt wrote in a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Blunt asked him to launch more pattern-of-practice reviews, which are reviews of police agencies, possible misconduct and their handling of protests.