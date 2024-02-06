Sen. Blunt pushes Pell grants during visit to SEMO University

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., pushed federal Pell grants during a visit Wednesday to Southeast Missouri State University, pointing out he helped secure adding funding for the grants and providing students with access to the grants year round.

Pell grants help many students afford college, he told about two dozen students, university and vocational officials and community leaders during a meeting in the Academic Hall Dome Room.

Blunt said year-round access to Pell grants will help students finish their college education earlier and without as much debt.

Unlike student loans, Pell grants typically don't have to be repaid.

The senator, who chairs the Senate appropriations subcommittee, sad he helped push through a 3 percent increase in Pell Grant funding. "It was important I thought to have an increase," he said.

This summer, students for the first time in years will be able to access the grants to pay for summer classes. The grants previously have been used to pay for fall and spring semester classes.

Blunt said the federal grant program "dramatically increases the chance of completing degrees." Any disruption of such grants makes it harder for students to earn college degrees, he said.

"Keeping people on the track they are on makes a big difference," he said. "I am glad we could reinstate it. I think it will make a big difference," he told reporters after the meeting.

"There will be 20,000 Missouri students in school this summer that we believe would not have been there without year-round Pell," Blunt told the reporters. About 1 million college students will be taking classes this summer as a result of access to Pell grants, he said.

"Pell eligibility really matters," Blunt said. A third of all college students or about 130,000 students in Missouri receive Pell grants, he said.

Libby Guilliams, incoming director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, welcomed the added federal funding. She said 65 percent of adult students at the career center receive Pell grants.