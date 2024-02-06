Sen. Blunt accepting service academy nomination applications

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies.

Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are available for qualified applicants. These service academies require applicants to be nominated by U.S. senators, congressional representatives, the vice president or the president.

"Service academies play a critical role in educating and inspiring the next generation of servicemen and women," Blunt said in a release. "These institutions develop leadership skills, fortify character, and offer unique opportunities for exceptional young Missourians who decide to pursue a career in our nation's military."

Applicants must be between 17 and 23 years old, U.S. citizens and legal residents of Missouri.