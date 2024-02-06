All sections
NewsMay 4, 2021

Sen. Blunt accepting service academy nomination applications

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies. Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are available for qualified applicants. These service academies require applicants to be nominated by U.S. senators, congressional representatives, the vice president or the president...

Southeast Missourian

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies.

Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are available for qualified applicants. These service academies require applicants to be nominated by U.S. senators, congressional representatives, the vice president or the president.

"Service academies play a critical role in educating and inspiring the next generation of servicemen and women," Blunt said in a release. "These institutions develop leadership skills, fortify character, and offer unique opportunities for exceptional young Missourians who decide to pursue a career in our nation's military."

Applicants must be between 17 and 23 years old, U.S. citizens and legal residents of Missouri.

A committee of Missouri residents will review applicants' files and present their recommendations to Blunt for a formal nomination in January. Nominees will be evaluated using the "equal and competitive" method for selection and on the basis of personal merit, including: evidence of character, leadership, scholarship and motivation.

Interested applicants can apply via a secure website, which will allow them to continually check the status of their application. The link to the application may be found on the Academy Application Process page of www.blunt.senate.gov.

All application materials must be received on or before Oct. 1.

The academy nomination process requires students first open an application directly with the academies of their choice and then begin the nomination process with their congressional offices. For more information, contact Blunt's office at academy_nominations@blunt.senate.gov.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

