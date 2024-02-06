SEMPO to hold safety plan open houses

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) will host two open houses this week to receive public input and compile a safety action plan.

Open houses are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Thursday, Jan. 25, both from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Wednesday open house will be in the North Meeting Room of the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

Thursday's open house will be at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

"All the feedback we receive will help guide and inform the final plan and the recommendations within it," SEMPO executive director Alexander McElroy said.

He said the main goal of the safety action plan would be to reduce injuries and fatalities on roadways within SEMPO's planning area.