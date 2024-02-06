SEMPO seeks comments on long-range transportation plan

The 2021-2045 MTP, published last week, is available for public viewing through the SEMPO website, www.southeastmpo.org/planning-documents. Printed copies of the 170-page plan are also available upon request at Cape Girardeau City Hall, 401 Independence St., and Jackson City Hall, 101 Court St., and at the Cape Girardeau County Administrative Office Building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

Questions and comments may be submitted using the contact form on the SEMPO website, by calling the SEMPO office at (573) 339-6327 or by emailing SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy at amcelroy@cityofcape.org.

The public comment period will end March 16.

