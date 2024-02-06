SEMPO seeks comments on long-range transportation plan

All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2021

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
The 170-page Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization's 2021-2045 transportation plan, the cover of which is shown here, is available for public review and comment. <br> <br> SOUTHEAST MISSOURIAN ILLUSTRATION
SEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, has released a draft of its 2021-2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) for public comment.

The document is a long-range, multimodal transportation plan designed to serve as a guide for regional investments in transportation infrastructure for the next 25 years.

SEMPO is a federally-mandated and funded policymaking organization that oversees transportation planning for a specific geographic area that includes Cape Girardeau, Jackson and portions of Cape Girardeau County and northern Scott County, as well as a small portion of Alexander County, Illinois, in the vicinity of East Cape Girardeau.

The 2021-2045 MTP, published last week, is available for public viewing through the SEMPO website, www.southeastmpo.org/planning-documents. Printed copies of the 170-page plan are also available upon request at Cape Girardeau City Hall, 401 Independence St., and Jackson City Hall, 101 Court St., and at the Cape Girardeau County Administrative Office Building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

Questions and comments may be submitted using the contact form on the SEMPO website, by calling the SEMPO office at (573) 339-6327 or by emailing SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy at amcelroy@cityofcape.org.

The public comment period will end March 16.

