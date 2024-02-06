All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 30, 2021

SEMPO schedules online programs on transit plan

SEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather public input...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation

SEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather public input.

The organization's Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) is a vision for regional multimodal transportation through 2045. The plan covers a 117-square-mile metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, that encompasses Cape Girardeau County along with small portions of Scott County and Alexander County, Illinois.

The 25-year plan, which SEMPO expects to update every five years, covers transportation goals, objectives, strategies and performance measures; project recommendations and estimated costs; a review of potential funding sources; and an implementation plan.

According to SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, the organization is required to establish long-range transportation plans "about what our transportation infrastruture needs are and how we're going to get there."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The draft plan was developed based on numerous focus groups last fall as well as an online public survey in which residents throughout the area were invited to give their opinions about the region's transportation needs.

Anyone who lives and/or works in the MSA is welcome to participate in either of the online plan presentations, both scheduled for Feb. 9, to learn more about the plan and comment on it. The first presentation will be from noon until 1 p.m. while the second open house is set for 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Register for either open house online at eventbrite.com and entering "SEMPO" in the Eventbrite home page search bar.

Both presentations will be recorded and posted on SEMPO's website, southeastmpo.org, and will be available for viewing by anyone unable to watch the live programs.

To comment or for more information about the transportation plan or about the Feb. 9 presentations, contact project manager Kelly Green of KLG Engineering at kelly@klgengineering.com or by calling (573) 388-2169.

Want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy