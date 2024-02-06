SEMPO schedules online programs on transit plan

SEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather public input.
The organization's Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) is a vision for regional multimodal transportation through 2045. The plan covers a 117-square-mile metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, that encompasses Cape Girardeau County along with small portions of Scott County and Alexander County, Illinois.
The 25-year plan, which SEMPO expects to update every five years, covers transportation goals, objectives, strategies and performance measures; project recommendations and estimated costs; a review of potential funding sources; and an implementation plan.
According to SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, the organization is required to establish long-range transportation plans "about what our transportation infrastruture needs are and how we're going to get there."
The draft plan was developed based on numerous focus groups last fall as well as an online public survey in which residents throughout the area were invited to give their opinions about the region's transportation needs.
Anyone who lives and/or works in the MSA is welcome to participate in either of the online plan presentations, both scheduled for Feb. 9, to learn more about the plan and comment on it. The first presentation will be from noon until 1 p.m. while the second open house is set for 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Register for either open house online at eventbrite.com and entering "SEMPO" in the Eventbrite home page search bar.
Both presentations will be recorded and posted on SEMPO's website, southeastmpo.org, and will be available for viewing by anyone unable to watch the live programs.
To comment or for more information about the transportation plan or about the Feb. 9 presentations, contact project manager Kelly Green of KLG Engineering at kelly@klgengineering.com or by calling (573) 388-2169.
