SEMPO schedules online programs on transit plan

SEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather public input.

The organization's Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) is a vision for regional multimodal transportation through 2045. The plan covers a 117-square-mile metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, that encompasses Cape Girardeau County along with small portions of Scott County and Alexander County, Illinois.

The 25-year plan, which SEMPO expects to update every five years, covers transportation goals, objectives, strategies and performance measures; project recommendations and estimated costs; a review of potential funding sources; and an implementation plan.

According to SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, the organization is required to establish long-range transportation plans "about what our transportation infrastruture needs are and how we're going to get there."