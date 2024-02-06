General Motors, the world's No. 2 automaker, has announced it wants an "all-electric future," according to reporting by Entrepreneur magazine.

Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), this region's transportation policymaking group, says it wants to be ready when gasoline-powered cars eventually go the way of the dinosaur.

SEMPO has been gathering information from area "stakeholders" as it prepares a consultant-aided first draft of an electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan by June.

The final draft, SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy said, should be ready by August, with plan approval anticipated in September.

"So far, we have received 26 total surveys (and) one area where we would like to see more engagement is the survey opportunity posted on the SEMPO website," McElroy said.

Twenty-one of the received surveys are from the general public and five are from community organizations, SEMPO announced Monday.

The public may access the survey at www.southeastmpo.org/electric-vehicle-readiness-plan.