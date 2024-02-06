SEMO's Yaskewich on 'impressive' US GDP report

Count economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University among those who found the Thursday, Oct. 26, third quarter estimated report on America's gross domestic product "impressive and surprising."

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) estimate said July through September GDP rose at an annualized rate of 4.9%, better than the 4.3% predicted by a consensus of economists.

The estimate, in addition to being higher than forecast, is also markedly better than the roughly 2% rises seen in the first and second quarters of 2023.

According to a BEA news release, "the increase reflects increases in consumer spending, private inventory investment, exports, state and local government spending and residential fixed investment."