Over the two decades Trudy Lee has worked at Southeast Missouri State University, she's heard a lot of stories from a lot of people. And helping them tell those stories is one of the things she likes about her jobs as vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, from which she's set to retire Aug. 31.
Lee said she's not a naturally outspoken person, but watching her parents, as they worked in churches and managed a retirement community, taught her that developing relationships is the best way to help people understand how to help others.
"I like people. I love listening to people and their stories," Lee said. "I like fundraising, because the more you listen to people the more you understand how you can help them tell their story for the future. You can help people leave that legacy and tell that story for future generations."
Lee began working at SEMO in 2001 as director of Planned Giving. In 2018, she served as interim VP and executive director and was appointed for a two-year term in 2020.
The university has begun a search for a replacement.
Lee grew up in the Midwest before taking a job at the University of New Mexico. After living and working near a desert for 18 years and longing for greener pastures, Lee and her husband, Terry, moved to Cape Girardeau.
"My husband wanted to live where it rained and had four seasons," Lee said. "Cape was kind of like coming back home."
According to a news release from SEMO, the Foundation, under Lee's leadership, has had record giving levels the past two years, raising close to $8 million in 2021 and then $10 million in private revenue in 2022.
"Several of the larger gifts that came in over the last year," Lee said, "were planned gifts that were established 15 years ago. I listened to those donors, and their history with SEMO, and now current students will benefit tremendously from their generosity. That's the best part of my job, working with donors, alumni and the people I work with here."
Don and Gloria LaFerla said they didn't have plans to donate to the university until they met Lee.
"With Trudy," Don LaFerla said, "it was an instant connection with her, and over the 20 or so years she worked with us she became a very close personal friend."
Lee introduce the LaFerlas to the Foundation's legacy program and they became two of the first charter members of the Horizon Club. Through working with Lee, their donations led to the naming of a new residence hall in their honor — LaFerla Hall.
"What a wonderful tribute to our entire family and Trudy Lee was the key to it all," LaFerla said.
LaFerla also introduced two of his fraternity brothers to Lee and they decided to set up endowed scholarships in their family members' names. He said they both depended upon Trudy to work out the details and get it done.
"Trudy has a personality where she becomes fast friends with donors," said Alexandra Holland, associate director of Annual and Planned Gifts at the university. "They want to share their lives with her. She's built a lot of lifelong friendships with donors. That's what has been Trudy's legacy, her kindness and the way she builds relationships with people."
Amanda Lincoln, director of Development, said Lee is always able to connect a need with somebody who wants to give back and create that legacy, working with donors who want to pay it forward because someone helped them when they were a student.
"She has so much passion for our mission," Lincoln said. "She's just a wealth of information and knowledge. Those types of experiences are what give her so much joy."
Several of her colleagues at SEMO expressed their love and respect for Lee. They said they are happy for her but will miss her presence.
"Trudy has made a lasting impact at Southeast," university president Carlos Vargas said. "Her expertise in working with donors has had transformative effects on countless students who may otherwise not have been able to pursue their educational and career goals."
Foundation board chairman Clint Karnes said the university as a whole benefited from Lee's leadership and work ethic.
"Aside from being the consummate professional," Karnes said, "Trudy also just happens to be a wonderful human being. We will all miss her, and certainly wish her well in the next phase of her life. She has definitely earned a place in the history of our Foundation and our university."
"I'm very excited for her, but sad for the Foundation," Holland said. "She has so much knowledge and she's so great to work with."
"She has been such an inspiration and mentor for all of us here for so many years," Lincoln said. "We're all going to miss her and wish her all the best as she goes on to her next chapter."
"She has a relationship with every one of her team members," said Jennifer Smith, Stewardship and Donor Relations manager. "We're all family. I'm going to miss that."
When asked whether she had any second thoughts about retiring right now, Lee gave a hearty laugh and said, "There are always second thoughts. As much as I treasure what I do I am very much looking forward to retirement and spending time with my family."
Lee said she and her husband will stay in the Cape Girardeau area because their children live here as well. They plan on doing some camping and hope to travel a bit.
"We got a camper and some kayaks," Lee said. "I haven't had a chance to do any of that this year."
However, even in retirement, Lee intends to continue raising awareness of the importance of philanthropy.
Lee said although leaving SEMO is bittersweet, "I wouldn't have traded the last 20 years for anything."
