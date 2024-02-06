Over the two decades Trudy Lee has worked at Southeast Missouri State University, she's heard a lot of stories from a lot of people. And helping them tell those stories is one of the things she likes about her jobs as vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, from which she's set to retire Aug. 31.

Lee said she's not a naturally outspoken person, but watching her parents, as they worked in churches and managed a retirement community, taught her that developing relationships is the best way to help people understand how to help others.

"I like people. I love listening to people and their stories," Lee said. "I like fundraising, because the more you listen to people the more you understand how you can help them tell their story for the future. You can help people leave that legacy and tell that story for future generations."

Lee began working at SEMO in 2001 as director of Planned Giving. In 2018, she served as interim VP and executive director and was appointed for a two-year term in 2020.

The university has begun a search for a replacement.

Lee grew up in the Midwest before taking a job at the University of New Mexico. After living and working near a desert for 18 years and longing for greener pastures, Lee and her husband, Terry, moved to Cape Girardeau.

"My husband wanted to live where it rained and had four seasons," Lee said. "Cape was kind of like coming back home."

A passion for the mission

According to a news release from SEMO, the Foundation, under Lee's leadership, has had record giving levels the past two years, raising close to $8 million in 2021 and then $10 million in private revenue in 2022.

"Several of the larger gifts that came in over the last year," Lee said, "were planned gifts that were established 15 years ago. I listened to those donors, and their history with SEMO, and now current students will benefit tremendously from their generosity. That's the best part of my job, working with donors, alumni and the people I work with here."

Don and Gloria LaFerla said they didn't have plans to donate to the university until they met Lee.

"With Trudy," Don LaFerla said, "it was an instant connection with her, and over the 20 or so years she worked with us she became a very close personal friend."

Lee introduce the LaFerlas to the Foundation's legacy program and they became two of the first charter members of the Horizon Club. Through working with Lee, their donations led to the naming of a new residence hall in their honor — LaFerla Hall.

"What a wonderful tribute to our entire family and Trudy Lee was the key to it all," LaFerla said.

LaFerla also introduced two of his fraternity brothers to Lee and they decided to set up endowed scholarships in their family members' names. He said they both depended upon Trudy to work out the details and get it done.

"Trudy has a personality where she becomes fast friends with donors," said Alexandra Holland, associate director of Annual and Planned Gifts at the university. "They want to share their lives with her. She's built a lot of lifelong friendships with donors. That's what has been Trudy's legacy, her kindness and the way she builds relationships with people."