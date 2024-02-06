All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2020

SEMO's Vargas named to higher ed advisory group

The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) selected new officers, committee chairs and named new members to the Commissioner's Advisory Group during its December 9 meeting. Among the new members is Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Academic Hall is seen Wednesday, March 11, 2020, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) selected new officers, committee chairs and named new members to the Commissioner's Advisory Group during its December 9 meeting. Among the new members is Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas.

Joe Cornelison, Gary Nodler and Gwen Grant were selected to serve as chair, vice chair and secretary respectively for 2021. Officers are selected annually and serve a one-year term.

CBHE committee chairs were also named at the meeting. In addition to being the vice chair in 2021, Nodler will lead the Budget and Financial Aid Committee. Grant will chair the Academic Affairs & Workforce Needs Committee in addition to being the board's secretary. Dudley McCarter will lead the Audit Committee and Shawn Saale will continue to head the Strategic Planning & External Affairs Committee.

In addition to naming new officers and committee chairs, CBHE chose six new members to join the Commissioner's Advisory Group. The new members are Vargas, Dean Van Galen from Missouri Southern State University, Kristin Sobolik from the University of Missouri, Glenn Coltharp from Crowder College, Dena McCaffrey from Jefferson College and Wes Payne from Three Rivers College. This group meets on a quarterly basis and each member will serve a two-year term.

Story Tags
Local News
