SEMO's Vargas named to higher ed advisory group

CBHE committee chairs were also named at the meeting. In addition to being the vice chair in 2021, Nodler will lead the Budget and Financial Aid Committee. Grant will chair the Academic Affairs & Workforce Needs Committee in addition to being the board's secretary. Dudley McCarter will lead the Audit Committee and Shawn Saale will continue to head the Strategic Planning & External Affairs Committee.

In addition to naming new officers and committee chairs, CBHE chose six new members to join the Commissioner's Advisory Group. The new members are Vargas, Dean Van Galen from Missouri Southern State University, Kristin Sobolik from the University of Missouri, Glenn Coltharp from Crowder College, Dena McCaffrey from Jefferson College and Wes Payne from Three Rivers College. This group meets on a quarterly basis and each member will serve a two-year term.