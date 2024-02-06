SEMO'S 'The SpongeBob Musical'

Sam Bottini as Patrick and the sardines perform “Super Sea Star Savior” during a rehearsal of “The SpongeBob Musical”, performed earlier this month at Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau...

Sam Bottini as Patrick and the sardines perform “Super Sea Star Savior” during a rehearsal of “The SpongeBob Musical”, performed earlier this month at Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. See the Weekend edition for more photos from the show. Courtesy of McKenzie Nelson