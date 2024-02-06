All sections
NewsApril 27, 2021

SEMO's spring blood drive successful; $45,000 raised for charity in Greek Week

Southeast Missouri State University reports a March 28 to 31 spring blood drive sponsored by Greek organizations at the school's Student Recreation Center netted 1,011 units. "The American Red Cross said this was the second largest collegiate blood drive in the Midwest region," said Bruce Skinner, associate vice president for student life, noting more than 3,000 hospital patients "will receive life-saving transfusions thanks to our efforts."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University students donate during the Greek Week Blood Drive in March 2018 at the Student Recreation Center in on campuus in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University students donate during the Greek Week Blood Drive in March 2018 at the Student Recreation Center in on campuus in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missouri State University reports a March 28 to 31 spring blood drive sponsored by Greek organizations at the school's Student Recreation Center netted 1,011 units.

"The American Red Cross said this was the second largest collegiate blood drive in the Midwest region," said Bruce Skinner, associate vice president for student life, noting more than 3,000 hospital patients "will receive life-saving transfusions thanks to our efforts."

Philanthropy

During April 11 to 18 Greek Week, $45,166 was raised benefiting the following not-for-profit organizations: United Way of Southeast Missouri, One City, Hope for One More, Honorable Young Men's Club (HYMC), SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence, Voices for Children/CASA, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.

Other Greek Week efforts

  • More than 16,000 canned goods and other food items were collected for the Redhawk Food Pantry and a new pantry at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
  • More than 8,000 items of clothing for men, women and children were donated to Safe House for Women.

Jeff Long is a part-time instructor at Southeast Missouri State University.

Local News
