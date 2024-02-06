Southeast Missouri State University reports a March 28 to 31 spring blood drive sponsored by Greek organizations at the school's Student Recreation Center netted 1,011 units.
"The American Red Cross said this was the second largest collegiate blood drive in the Midwest region," said Bruce Skinner, associate vice president for student life, noting more than 3,000 hospital patients "will receive life-saving transfusions thanks to our efforts."
During April 11 to 18 Greek Week, $45,166 was raised benefiting the following not-for-profit organizations: United Way of Southeast Missouri, One City, Hope for One More, Honorable Young Men's Club (HYMC), SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence, Voices for Children/CASA, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.
