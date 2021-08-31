SEMO's shot in the arm

Sophomore Kaiola Sooman receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic Monday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Southeast is offering multiple opportunities for its faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated at clinics on campus this semester. The university recently announced a vaccine incentive program to achieve its goal of a 70% vaccination rate by Nov. 1.
