SEMO's River Campus experiences rise in ticket sales from 'Cinderella'

Southeast Missouri State Univeristy's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" boasted ticket sales the school has not experienced since the 2014-2015 production of "The King and I."

Ticket sales at SEMO's River Campus have continued to increase since the beginning of the pandemic when the Bedell Performance Hall was limited to 20% capacity. "Cinderella" sold 3,000 tickets during its five-day run. Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland College of Arts at SEMO, said the support from the community helped make the school's latest production a "Cinderella story."

"'Nine to Five' did right around the bottom percentile since we have been open here at the River Campus. Ticket sales were right around 780 and our capacity is only about 904 for a normal house and can go as high as 965, depending on the setup," Stilson said. "I am extremely pleased to say 'Cinderella' did almost as well as "The King and I' did back in the 2014-15 school year where we brought in over $50,000."

The highest grossing productions the school has showcased include "Mary Poppins." "Peter Pan" and "Grease." Members of the theater department recognize well-known shows produce higher ticket sales, however, the program seeks to produce performances from literature challenging students, such as works from Shakespeare.