SEMO's River Campus experiences rise in ticket sales from 'Cinderella'

Southeast Missouri State Univeristy's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" boasted ticket sales the school has not experienced since the 2014-2015 production of "The King and I."
Ticket sales at SEMO's River Campus have continued to increase since the beginning of the pandemic when the Bedell Performance Hall was limited to 20% capacity. "Cinderella" sold 3,000 tickets during its five-day run. Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland College of Arts at SEMO, said the support from the community helped make the school's latest production a "Cinderella story."
"'Nine to Five' did right around the bottom percentile since we have been open here at the River Campus. Ticket sales were right around 780 and our capacity is only about 904 for a normal house and can go as high as 965, depending on the setup," Stilson said. "I am extremely pleased to say 'Cinderella' did almost as well as "The King and I' did back in the 2014-15 school year where we brought in over $50,000."
The highest grossing productions the school has showcased include "Mary Poppins." "Peter Pan" and "Grease." Members of the theater department recognize well-known shows produce higher ticket sales, however, the program seeks to produce performances from literature challenging students, such as works from Shakespeare.
"We're trying to provide a wide variety of entertainment and intellectual stimulation for not only our students, but our community and our patrons," Stilson said. "The school really is the center of the town for the arts and entertainment. We have the Show Me Center and besides the community theater, I don't think anyone is doing any theater."
Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, updated the college's "Protect the Nest" plan at the beginning of the spring semester, allowing the Bedell Performance Hall to host a full capacity theater. Ellen Farrow, business manager at the Holland College of Arts, noticed a difference in patrons since the change in policy.
"Even with our fall shows, you could see some hesitation with people and that is totally understandable. But, I am definitely glad to see the tides are turning in the aspect of public health and people feeling more comfortable and safer to come out and see the shows and support us," Farrow said.
The next production at the River Campus is "The Spitfire Grill." which is student directed, designed, managed and acted and has a PG-13 rating because of mild adult language. The show runs from March 3 to 6 and tickets cost $15.
For information on upcoming shows at the River Campus or to purchase tickets, visit its website at www.semo.edu/river-campus-events/index.html.
