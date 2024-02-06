SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performances

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season.
From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and musical recitals, there is something for all lovers of the theater and the arts.
Musical performances
- "Carmen" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. A fiery tale of love, obsession and a woman in control of her destiny. This opera performance is sung in English with the orchestra.
- Brian Woods, guest pianist — 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.
- Clark Terry Jazz Festival Gala Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. The culminating concert for the Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival, presented by the Southeast Jazz ensembles.
- "Dreams" — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. The pieces convey a sense of nostalgia, wonder, impermanence and discovery.
- Ryan Fogg, guest pianist — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.
- "Modern Masters II" — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Faculty and students from the Department of Music present two minimalist masterpieces. John Adams' "Christian Zeal and Activity" and Gavin Bryars' "Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet".
- "That's What She Said!" — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. A concert featuring works for violin and piano performed by Sophia Han and Jessica Anderson.
- SEMO High School Honor Band Festival — 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. High school students from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky are invited to River Campus to perform in two high school honor bands. The day concludes with a performance by the Southeast Wind Symphony.
- Wind Symphony "The Elements!" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Southeast Wind Symphony and University Concert Band present a diverse music program featuring the elements of our universe.
- Mozart's "Coronation Mass" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. One of Mozart's most famous works for chorus and orchestra. First performed in 1779, its uplifting, joyous spirit has thrilled and inspired audiences for nearly 250 years.
- Percussion Ensemble theater concert and studio recital — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. An eclectic concert of solo and chamber works.
- Bafoni, Kenney and Yount — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Faculty members Gabrielle Bafoni, Nicholas Kenney and Matt Yount present an evening of music for clarinet, horn and piano. Carl Reinecke's "Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Horn" will be featured in the program.
- Rochelle Sennet — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Yamaha artist Rochelle Sennet, has established herself as a well-known performer, teacher and scholar. Her latest album, "Bach to Black: Suites for Piano, Volume II", includes the complete "Partitas" of J.S. Bach and six additional suites by Black composers.
- Spring Jazz Concert — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Kick off spring with an evening of jazz favorites by the Southeast Jazz Ensemble.
- Dvorak's "From the New World" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. The artistry of guest cellist Julian Schwarz, performing Elgar's famous "Cello Concerto in E Minor". In the second half of the program, the orchestra will perform one of the most popular symphonic works of all time: Dvorak's "From the New World".
- "Through the Years ..." — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. In the final choral concert of the semester, the Chamber and University choirs will join the Choral Union to present a choral music program spanning the centuries and the globe.
- "Opera Scenes" — 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. A collection of scenes from opera and operetta classics performed by the Opera Workshop.
- Wind Symphony Spring Concert — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Enjoy lively rhythms and memorable melodies featuring the Southeast Wind Symphony.