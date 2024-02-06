All sections
January 11, 2024

SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performances

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season. From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and musical recitals, there is something for all lovers of the theater and the arts...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season.

From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and musical recitals, there is something for all lovers of the theater and the arts.

Musical performances

  • "Carmen" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. A fiery tale of love, obsession and a woman in control of her destiny. This opera performance is sung in English with the orchestra.
  • Brian Woods, guest pianist — 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.
  • Clark Terry Jazz Festival Gala Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. The culminating concert for the Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival, presented by the Southeast Jazz ensembles.
  • "Dreams" — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. The pieces convey a sense of nostalgia, wonder, impermanence and discovery.
  • Ryan Fogg, guest pianist — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.
  • "Modern Masters II" — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Faculty and students from the Department of Music present two minimalist masterpieces. John Adams' "Christian Zeal and Activity" and Gavin Bryars' "Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet".
  • "That's What She Said!" — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. A concert featuring works for violin and piano performed by Sophia Han and Jessica Anderson.
  • SEMO High School Honor Band Festival — 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. High school students from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky are invited to River Campus to perform in two high school honor bands. The day concludes with a performance by the Southeast Wind Symphony.
  • Wind Symphony "The Elements!" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Southeast Wind Symphony and University Concert Band present a diverse music program featuring the elements of our universe.
  • Mozart's "Coronation Mass" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. One of Mozart's most famous works for chorus and orchestra. First performed in 1779, its uplifting, joyous spirit has thrilled and inspired audiences for nearly 250 years.
  • Percussion Ensemble theater concert and studio recital — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. An eclectic concert of solo and chamber works.
  • Bafoni, Kenney and Yount — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Faculty members Gabrielle Bafoni, Nicholas Kenney and Matt Yount present an evening of music for clarinet, horn and piano. Carl Reinecke's "Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Horn" will be featured in the program.
  • Rochelle Sennet — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Yamaha artist Rochelle Sennet, has established herself as a well-known performer, teacher and scholar. Her latest album, "Bach to Black: Suites for Piano, Volume II", includes the complete "Partitas" of J.S. Bach and six additional suites by Black composers.
  • Spring Jazz Concert — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Kick off spring with an evening of jazz favorites by the Southeast Jazz Ensemble.
  • Dvorak's "From the New World" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. The artistry of guest cellist Julian Schwarz, performing Elgar's famous "Cello Concerto in E Minor". In the second half of the program, the orchestra will perform one of the most popular symphonic works of all time: Dvorak's "From the New World".
  • "Through the Years ..." — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. In the final choral concert of the semester, the Chamber and University choirs will join the Choral Union to present a choral music program spanning the centuries and the globe.
  • "Opera Scenes" — 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. A collection of scenes from opera and operetta classics performed by the Opera Workshop.
  • Wind Symphony Spring Concert — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Enjoy lively rhythms and memorable melodies featuring the Southeast Wind Symphony.
Theater/dance performances

  • Winter Dance Collection — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Featuring an original work by choreographer Kia Smith. Performances will showcase a variety of original works by student and faculty choreographers.
  • "Our Play" by Jessica Moss, winner of the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 3. This production contains graphic discussion of school shootings, suicide and self-harm. Adult content.
  • "The Wizard of Oz" — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, through Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. Experience the magic of this classic tale of adventure and friendship. This reimagined musical based on the 1939 film follows Dorothy Gale, who must find a way to return home after she is whisked away to a strange land. Along the way, Dorothy and her friends discover that appearances are not always what they seem and that "there's no place like home." An enchanted evening of theater for the whole family. Children are encouraged to come in costume.
  • "Moving Perspectives" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. The program will feature original contemporary dance works and physical theater pieces created and performed by Southeast students.
  • "Randi & Roxanne" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27. Randi Beaudelaire, junior year transfer and secret poet, has a major inconvenience: She's totally in love with her best friend, Roxanne, and can't stop writing sappy poetry about it. So when Kristy, the new star of the softball team, asks Randi for help on how to woo Roxanne, what's she supposed to do? Tell the truth? A queer romantic comedy about secrets, sonnets and softball. Mature content.
  • "Yeast Nation: A New Musical" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and Saturday, May 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5. "Yeast Nation" takes us back to the year 3,000,458,000 B.C. when the world's first salt-eating yeasts float in the brine of the primordial sea. "Yeast Nation" features an eclectic rock score, bizarre hilarity and a story of love and hope that, as the yeasts sing, "is not only our story, but yours."

Special events

  • "Alice in Wonderland" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Step into a world beyond your wildest dreams with an aerial musical adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland". You won't want to miss this chance to experience the magic in this adaptation of the original "Alice in Wonderland" in a way you've never seen before. Presented by Cape Specialty Entertainment Group.
  • Celebrate the Arts — 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. An evening featuring music, theater, dance and exhibited student art benefiting international and national performance tours for Southeast students.

To buy tickets for the performances, contact the box office at (573) 651-2265, tickets@semo.edu or go to RiverCampus.org.

