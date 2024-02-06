SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performances

"The Wizard of Oz" — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, through Saturday, April 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. Experience the magic of this classic tale of adventure and friendship. This reimagined musical based on the 1939 film follows Dorothy Gale, who must find a way to return home after she is whisked away to a strange land. Along the way, Dorothy and her friends discover that appearances are not always what they seem and that "there's no place like home." An enchanted evening of theater for the whole family. Children are encouraged to come in costume.