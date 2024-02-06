SEMO's public radio KRCU makes frequency change in Carter County

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, heard in Cape Girardeau at 90.9 FM, can also be heard beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday on KDMC 88.7 FM in Ellsinore, Missouri.

KRCU general manager Dan Woods said the university will drop the 91.3 FM frequency it currently uses when it moves farther down the dial at that time.

The changes are part of KRCU's signal expansion project.

"The transfer to 88.7 will give us a clearer signal," Woods said Tuesday and pointed out there is still more to come with the project.

"We're not done yet," he said, saying the station is asking the Federal Communications Commission for a power increase from 88.7 FM's current 12,000 watts to 100,000 watts, a process he thinks may take a couple of months to complete.

After the anticipated power jump, KRCU's programming will reach nearly 80,000 listeners in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont in Missouri and northern Arkansas.