SEMO's PLA initiative converts work experience into college credit

Research from the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), a partner of SEMO, shows that adults who earn PLA credits are more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree than those who don’t.

“At Southeast, we are dedicated to streamlining the academic journey for our students,” McNeely said. “With all of these options, we help nontraditional learners leverage their existing expertise and get their degrees faster.”

Additionally, SEMO also offers its Credit by Exam program which allows students to earn credits toward general education, major, minor or elective prerequisites by taking exams, which allows for more flexibility.

Adults interested in the PLA program may email pla@semo.edu for more information. Qualifications can be checked by completing a form at www.semo.edu/pla.