EducationJune 5, 2024

SEMO's PLA initiative converts work experience into college credit

Adult students seeking a college degree can convert their work experiences into college credits through Southeast Missouri State University’s Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) initiative...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

Adult students seeking a college degree can convert their work experiences into college credits through Southeast Missouri State University’s Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) initiative.

According to a news release, the initiative allows students with military, law enforcement and nursing credentials, as well as those with management portfolios, certifications or licenses to earn credits based on their experience. The program allows those who qualify to save money by reducing the amount of time it takes to earn a degree.

“Empowering our students by recognizing their real-world expertise through additional credit hours is important, especially for those balancing work with professional commitments,” Southeast Online director Chelsea McNeely said. “This not only validates their hard-earned accomplishments but moves them closer to realizing their educational goals.”

Research from the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), a partner of SEMO, shows that adults who earn PLA credits are more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree than those who don’t.

“At Southeast, we are dedicated to streamlining the academic journey for our students,” McNeely said. “With all of these options, we help nontraditional learners leverage their existing expertise and get their degrees faster.”

Additionally, SEMO also offers its Credit by Exam program which allows students to earn credits toward general education, major, minor or elective prerequisites by taking exams, which allows for more flexibility.

Adults interested in the PLA program may email pla@semo.edu for more information. Qualifications can be checked by completing a form at www.semo.edu/pla.

