Two soon-to-be graduates and members of Southeast Missouri State University’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists earned an important recognition Monday evening: They were the first Southeast students to be honored with the Donning of the Kente ceremony.

“You have joined the ranks of those 44 founders who gathered on Dec. 12, 1975, in Washington, D.C., to form an organization that would accurately reflect the lives of African Americans,” read faculty adviser Tamara Zellars Buck. “As I don you, remember to follow their lead, but not following the path. Go where there is no path to begin a trail.”

With those words, students Jasmine Massey and Alex Bargen cemented in Southeast NABJ history the beginning of a tradition the organization plans to continue each year.

The Donning of the Kente is an annual cultural achievement ceremony celebrating the graduation of students who recognize their African roots, according to NABJ philanthropy chairwoman Karis Gamble, who spoke Monday about the ceremony’s history. The Ghanaian Kente cloth is used as a symbol of African American heritage in the adornment of the graduation robe, she said.

Though not apparent from the organization’s name, NABJ members do not have to be black or journalists, something Bargen can personally confirm.

Alex Bargen smiles while hugging Southeast Missouri State University mass media administrative assistant Bonnie Gerecke after being adorned with his Kente stole during the inaugural Donning of the Kente ceremony Monday at Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“As a gay man, I’m in a fraternity, I’m in everything else. There’s diversity in everything I do, but ... I wanted to get involved in something else that related diversity, my major and kind of had networking abilities,” Bargen said, citing his reason for joining the organization.

The organization’s only white member, Bargen joined NABJ at the start of the fall 2019 semester and became treasurer. To be recognized in the inaugural Donning of the Kente ceremony at Southeast is a big deal, Bargen said.

“It’s mind-blowing,” Bargen said of the recognition. “Just because it is an honor. ... It feels weird that I have to explain why I joined NABJ. It’s just surreal that I’m going to be in the first one.”

Asked whether he felt like he got the experience he hoped for from NABJ, Bargen didn’t miss a beat.

“Oh, much more,” he said with a grin.

Bargen will earn his degree in advertising with an emphasis in marketing management. Massey, on the other hand, will earn her degree in multimedia journalism and psychology.