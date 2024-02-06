All sections
EducationMay 10, 2024

SEMO's Law Enforcement Academy graduates 28 officers

More than two dozen Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy graduates were honored with a ceremony Thursday, May 9, at the Show Me Center. Of the 28 graduates, 27 are taking jobs in Southeast Missouri, and one will begin their career in the St. Louis region...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Southeast Missouri State University's 2024 Law Enforcement Academy graduates pose for a photo Thursday, May 9, on the steps of the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State University's 2024 Law Enforcement Academy graduates pose for a photo Thursday, May 9, on the steps of the Show Me Center.

More than two dozen Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy graduates were honored with a ceremony Thursday, May 9, at the Show Me Center.

Of the 28 graduates, 27 are taking jobs in Southeast Missouri, and one will begin their career in the St. Louis region.

Established in 1987, the academy is a 19-week program designed to meet the "training needs of all law enforcement officers and agencies in the University service area." Over the past three years, graduates have had a 100% P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards Training) exam pass rate. Past academy graduates work in all levels of law enforcement, including for local, county, state and federal agencies.

Southeast Missouri State University's 2024 Law Enforcement Academy graduates pose for a photo Thursday, May 9, on the steps of the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State University's 2024 Law Enforcement Academy graduates pose for a photo Thursday, May 9, on the steps of the Show Me Center.Submitted

“There are over 1,000 learning objectives that cover everything from constitutional law to de-escalation,” academy director Bobby Bollinger said in a news release. “It is a mixture of hands-on training such as defensive tactics and classroom training such as mental health awareness. Just like working in law enforcement, there is no typical day.”

According to Bollinger, there is a shortage of law enforcement officers around the country which provides positive job prospects for the program's graduating classes.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

