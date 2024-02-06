SEMO's Law Enforcement Academy graduates 28 officers

More than two dozen Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy graduates were honored with a ceremony Thursday, May 9, at the Show Me Center.

Of the 28 graduates, 27 are taking jobs in Southeast Missouri, and one will begin their career in the St. Louis region.

Established in 1987, the academy is a 19-week program designed to meet the "training needs of all law enforcement officers and agencies in the University service area." Over the past three years, graduates have had a 100% P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards Training) exam pass rate. Past academy graduates work in all levels of law enforcement, including for local, county, state and federal agencies.