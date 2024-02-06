SEMO's Kent Library receives upgrades to internet connectivity

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.
A network rewiring project to improve internet connectivity at Southeast Missouri State University’s Kent Library began in November and is part the school's network upgrades that will cost about $3.5 million, according to Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of information technology. The network wiring most likely hasn’t been updated since the late 1990s.
Dean of Kent Library Barbara Glackin suggested students will have more control switching devices between networks and fewer connection issues after the improvements are made.
“Students with multiple devices will be able to easily move back and forth between their laptop, phone, tablet or any other device they use without seeing the time delay currently experienced,” Glackin said.
Glackin said the improvements are essential because the library plays an important role on campus and in the community.
“Kent Library supports the learning, teaching and research needs of students, faculty, staff and community guests by providing excellent user resources, services and spaces,” Glackin said.
Davenport said the IT department began updating internet systems at Southeast a few years ago. The department began with the residence halls where students often spend a majority of their time outside of class.
According to Davenport, the network updates are extensive and often require a large amount of time.
“We have to go in that building to pull ethernet cable all through two different wiring closets that tie to the campus network and come out to [ethernet] jacks in the rooms,” Davenport said.
He said they will be switching the cable used during the wiring process to a more updated version.
“Kent Library currently houses CAT [category] 5 network cabling. This cabling is now outdated,” Davenport said.
He said Kent Library will soon be equipped with CAT 6 cabling to assist in allowing increased volumes of connections and bandwidth for internet users.
The IT department estimated the networking rewiring process at Kent Library will be completed by the end of the spring semester.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.