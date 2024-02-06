SEMO's Kent Library receives upgrades to internet connectivity

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

A network rewiring project to improve internet connectivity at Southeast Missouri State University’s Kent Library began in November and is part the school's network upgrades that will cost about $3.5 million, according to Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of information technology. The network wiring most likely hasn’t been updated since the late 1990s.

Dean of Kent Library Barbara Glackin suggested students will have more control switching devices between networks and fewer connection issues after the improvements are made.

“Students with multiple devices will be able to easily move back and forth between their laptop, phone, tablet or any other device they use without seeing the time delay currently experienced,” Glackin said.

Glackin said the improvements are essential because the library plays an important role on campus and in the community.

“Kent Library supports the learning, teaching and research needs of students, faculty, staff and community guests by providing excellent user resources, services and spaces,” Glackin said.