SEMO’s hospitality management program receives accreditation

Hospitality management associate professor Quantella Noto expressed her appreciation in a news release sent out by the university Monday.

"We are excited to receive this respected accreditation from ACPHA, which validates the quality and rigor of our program," Noto said. “Receiving ACPHA accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our faculty in maintaining a top-notch hospitality program and assures prospective students and the industry that our graduates are prepared with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in hospitality management."

More information on SEMO’s hospitality management program may be found at www.semo.edu/programs.