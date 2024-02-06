SEMO’s hospitality management program receives accreditation

Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management program received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA), the university announced Monday, April 29.
SEMO joins 64 other institutions accredited for their hospitality management programs. The process for accreditation includes an extensive self-study and a site-visit evaluation of the program’s faculty, curriculum, facilities, academic services and other support areas. The program’s accreditation will last seven years before being reviewed again to maintain its status.
Hospitality management associate professor Quantella Noto expressed her appreciation in a news release sent out by the university Monday.
"We are excited to receive this respected accreditation from ACPHA, which validates the quality and rigor of our program," Noto said. “Receiving ACPHA accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our faculty in maintaining a top-notch hospitality program and assures prospective students and the industry that our graduates are prepared with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in hospitality management."
More information on SEMO’s hospitality management program may be found at www.semo.edu/programs.
