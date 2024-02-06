All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 30, 2024

SEMO’s hospitality management program receives accreditation

Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management program received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA), the university announced Monday, April 29. ...

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management program received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA), the university announced Monday, April 29.

SEMO joins 64 other institutions accredited for their hospitality management programs. The process for accreditation includes an extensive self-study and a site-visit evaluation of the program’s faculty, curriculum, facilities, academic services and other support areas. The program’s accreditation will last seven years before being reviewed again to maintain its status.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hospitality management associate professor Quantella Noto expressed her appreciation in a news release sent out by the university Monday.

"We are excited to receive this respected accreditation from ACPHA, which validates the quality and rigor of our program," Noto said. “Receiving ACPHA accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our faculty in maintaining a top-notch hospitality program and assures prospective students and the industry that our graduates are prepared with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in hospitality management."

More information on SEMO’s hospitality management program may be found at www.semo.edu/programs.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy