SEMO's Gum Tree continues to live on

The tradition of sticking gum to a tree at the top of "Cardiac Hill" on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University dates back to the 1960s and continues to this day.

However, the Gum Tree appears to be cursed. In fact, there have been four "gum trees" planted in the little patch of dirt at the intersection of Pacific and Alta Vista streets, all of which were killed by humans, weather or simply a failure to thrive.

Recently, a new "tree" was placed at the top of that hill. It is a steel sculpture made by a student, and university officials hope it will stand, allowing the tradition to continue for a long time to come.

According to a post on the university's website, Sven Svenson, horticulturist and professor of Agriculture at Southeast Missouri State University, researched the history of the Gum Tree in 2020. He discovered the tradition was born when Mark Scully, president of the university from 1956 to 1975, banned students from chewing gum inside campus buildings.

Svenson found that as students, who lived in the Towers Complex residence hall in 1966, made their trek up "Cardiac Hill" -- named for its steep incline -- they realized they needed to ditch their gum. As the story goes, Svenson said, they stuck it on the trunk of the tree at the top of the hill and went on their way.

More and more pieces of gum joined the first few. The Gum Tree tradition was born and continued for more than two decades. Unfortunately, in 1989, that first tree, a redbud, was cut down by vandals.

Their identity was never discovered but a new tree, another redbud, was planted a few months later in 1990, and students once again had a place to stick their gum.

In 2008, tragedy struck again when a severe storm brought Gum Tree No. 2 down, "leaving a jagged stump peppered with colorful bits of gum in its place," Svenson said.

Svenson said a Gum Tree committee was established to replace the prized piece of school history.