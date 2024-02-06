SEMO's George Floyd scholarship renamed, criteria set

The new Southeast Missouri State University scholarship — founded in reaction to the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — now has a new name.

The scholarship is now known as the Scholarship for Advocacy, Equity and Justice, Southeast president Carlos Vargas informed Southeast’s Board of Regents this week.

Vargas and his wife, Pam, were the first donors to this award — previously known as the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship — which created at Southeast within a week after the 46-year-old Floyd’s death.

The scholarship is expected to be awarded for the first time in the Fall 2020 semester and qualified incoming full-time Southeast students, either freshman or transfer, are eligible.

To qualify, a student must carry a minimum 2.75 cumulative high school or transfer grade point average. Priority will be given to minority applicants, specifically those “underrepresented in Southeast’s student population,” or who have overcome socioeconomic or other disadvantages or who are the first generation from their family to attend college.