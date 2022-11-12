SEMO'S Board of Governors takes action at November meeting

Angie Wilson, director of development for Southeast Missouri University Foundation, was named to River Campus Board of Managers for a term running through Dec. 1, 2025. Wilson succeeds Trudy Lee, who retired Aug. 31.

