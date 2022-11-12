SEMO'S Board of Governors takes action at November meeting

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors, formerly called Regents, took the following actions at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9.
- Andrew Moore, MD, of SoutheastHEALTH, was installed as the newest member of the Board of Governors, for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2029. Moore succeeds Ed Gargas. Moore was sworn in by retired U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr.
- Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, and Jeremy Tanz, executive director of SEMO Regional Planning Commission, were appointed to serve three-year terms on Missouri Innovation Corporation Board of Directors. Their terms end October 2025.
- Brad Sheriff, SEMO's vice president for finance and administration, was appointed to the Show Me Center Board of Managers for a term ending Dec. 1, 2025.
Kent Phillips, assistant director of athletics for facilities and event management, was also appointed. Phillips's term expires Dec. 1, 2024.
- Angie Wilson, director of development for Southeast Missouri University Foundation, was named to River Campus Board of Managers for a term running through Dec. 1, 2025. Wilson succeeds Trudy Lee, who retired Aug. 31.
- Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will receive the Vandiver Show Me State Award at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, during commencement exercises. Blunt was a history teacher before beginning his long tenure in Congress. The Vandiver Award has been conferred five times since its inception in 1997.