NewsNovember 12, 2022
SEMO'S Board of Governors takes action at November meeting
Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors, formerly called Regents, took the following actions at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. n Andrew Moore, MD, of SoutheastHEALTH, was installed as the newest member of the Board of Governors, for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2029. Moore succeeds Ed Gargas. Moore was sworn in by retired U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
SEMO's Board of Governors made several appointments during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9.
SEMO's Board of Governors made several appointments during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors, formerly called Regents, took the following actions at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9.

  • Andrew Moore, MD, of SoutheastHEALTH, was installed as the newest member of the Board of Governors, for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2029. Moore succeeds Ed Gargas. Moore was sworn in by retired U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr.
  • Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, and Jeremy Tanz, executive director of SEMO Regional Planning Commission, were appointed to serve three-year terms on Missouri Innovation Corporation Board of Directors. Their terms end October 2025.
  • Brad Sheriff, SEMO's vice president for finance and administration, was appointed to the Show Me Center Board of Managers for a term ending Dec. 1, 2025.
Kent Phillips, assistant director of athletics for facilities and event management, was also appointed. Phillips's term expires Dec. 1, 2024.

  • Angie Wilson, director of development for Southeast Missouri University Foundation, was named to River Campus Board of Managers for a term running through Dec. 1, 2025. Wilson succeeds Trudy Lee, who retired Aug. 31.
  • Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will receive the Vandiver Show Me State Award at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, during commencement exercises. Blunt was a history teacher before beginning his long tenure in Congress. The Vandiver Award has been conferred five times since its inception in 1997.
