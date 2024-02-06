Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni will be celebrating homecoming week with several events over the coming days.

George Gasser, SEMO's director of Alumni Services, said this homecoming will be bigger than ever as this year is also a celebration of SEMO's sesquicentennial. He said that past years have seen around 8,000 people who take part in SEMO's homecoming festivities, but this year could see over 10,000 people.

"This is going to be a massive event this year because it's the 150th anniversary of the university," Gasser said. "We've expanded the weekend with more days and more events. It's going to be a really fun time."

Gasser said in addition to the parade and football game Saturday, Oct. 14, they will be hosting a homecoming kickoff block party Friday, Oct. 13, that will feature a kids zone, beer garden and 45 community vendor booths offering free food samples, games and activities.

The block party will start at 4:30 p.m. and take place at the SEMO campus on Normal Street between Academic Hall and Kent Library.

Gasser said the kids zone will have inflatable bouncy houses, Southeast Missouri Pets will be there with puppies and SEMO's Department of Agriculture will bring out a mini donkey, a sheep and a calf for people to be able to see and pet.

He said people will be able to purchase wine, whiskey and beer in the beer garden, which will feature products from River Ridge Winery, Nobletons Distilling House and Many Good Things Brewing. River Ridge and Nobletons are both owned by SEMO alums. Nobletons will be serving its SEMO branded Copper Dome Whiskey and Many Good Things Brewing will be serving its new beer called SEMO Red Ale named in honor of a former mascot for the university.

Gasser said university president Carlos Vargas will make a "big announcement" at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of Academic Hall.