A new scholarship program at Southeast Missouri State University will enable qualified low-income Missouri students to pursue a college education tuition-free.

In announcing the new Will To Do Award scholarship Tuesday, university administrators said approximately 900 eligible members of Southeast’s freshman class will qualify for the “$0 tuition and general fees” program when it becomes available in the fall of 2020.

Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said the new scholarship underscores Southeast’s commitment to providing financial support to students who need it most.

“We are embracing this new initiative to make higher education not only a dream, but a reality for every student in Missouri who hopes for a brighter future,” he said.

Although he did not say how much the university is investing in the new scholarship program, Vargas indicated it is being funded through a “reallocation of resources” within the university’s overall financial aid program.

In addition to eliminating tuition and general fee expenses for qualifying students, Vargas said the new program is expected to help Southeast increase its student retention and graduation rates.

“In 2015, Southeast established an aspirational goal to retain at least 80% of our first-time, full-time freshmen and to graduate 60% of these students,” Vargas said and noted financially-challenged students are at the greatest risk of dropping out of school before they earn a degree.

Last year, the university introduced the Copper Dome Scholarship program, which has helped increase the percentage of Southeast students receiving financial assistance from 30% to 70%. The Will To Do Award is a component of the Copper Dome Scholarship program.

“Although it’s not yet official, we are optimistic that Southeast will have reached a new goal in the retention of first-year students this fall,” Vargas reported. “As of the beginning of this semester, 75.8% of our full-time students have re-enrolled.” The official retention rate won’t be available until mid-September, he said.