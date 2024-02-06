SEMO website lightly used by students, costly

Student organizations are encouraged to post events they are hosting on the website selink.semo.edu, to inform students; but the numbers show a majority of organizations are not utilizing the software.

Coordinator for Campus Programming Joanna Shaver said Southeast spends around $20,000 annually to keep the website running.

She said the site has been around for two years, and they are trying to get more students to use it.

"This is a way for organizations to stay organized," she said. "It helps us keep track of which organizations are registered."

When logging onto the website, it shows three of 257 campus organizations are actively using it: Phi Beta Lambda, Student Activities Council (SAC) and Campus Life and Events Services.

The site serves as a multipurpose website, mainly used to promote events. This allows students to connect with the organizations they are interested in. It can also be used to register to become an official organization.

Shaver said the website is not only for students to stay involved, but also for student organizations to receive free promotion and attract more people to their events.

President of Student Activities Council Anthony Pulliam said he uses the software to post SAC's upcoming events. The process to post, he said, is an extensive one.

Pulliam said it allows SAC to post its mission statement, goals, meetings, events and RSVP contact information; he said it just needs to be modified to be more user-friendly.

"You have to type in the information of the event, the venue, the amount of staff helping, upload a picture, and then it has to get approved by the advisor," he said. "The main issue is that once it is done I have to log out and start all over again and do that for each event."

He explained it can become a lengthy process when he has 15 events to post.

"If they could find a way to make it a little easier, it would be a great program," he said.

Shaver said she wishes the website was used more often.

"The hard thing about technology is that there are new applications and ways for organizations to function, and before we got this website, groups were already figuring out what worked best for them," she said. "We are trying to encourage the students and organizations to use it, but we also understand that when you have a system in place it is hard to change."