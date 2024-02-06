SEMO unveils new online professional studies major

Southeast Missouri State University is providing students with a new online professional studies degree, the university announced Monday in a news release.
The new program is designed to provide a flexible option for working professionals to complete their degree while maintaining their employment.
“The online Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies was really designed with the needs of working professionals in mind,” said Eric Bain-Selbo, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. “This innovative degree program offers flexibility and convenience without compromising academic rigor.”
Registration to begin an online program this summer is underway, and fall registration begins Monday, April 1. For more information, visit semo.edu/online.
