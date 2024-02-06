Southeast Missouri State University wants nearly $13.6 million in state funding to renovate the more-than-century-old Art Building, the second oldest building on the school's main campus.

University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto told the board of regents earlier this week the project is the school's top priority for capital improvements.

The funding request will be made to the governor's office of administration.

State funding for the project, however, is far from certain, school officials said.

Kathy Mangels, vice president of finance and administration, said the university has received state funding for capital improvement projects only twice in the last 10 years.

The draft of the capital improvements request identifies the building as "historically significant."

Built in 1902, the structure once housed art classes. Although it is still called the Art Building, art classes were relocated to the River Campus when it opened in 2007. Today, the building houses the foreign languages, anthropology and geography classes, and occasionally a political science or history class, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes said.

When it first opened, it included a swimming pool but it did not house art classes, according to information the Southeast Missourian obtained from the Center for Regional History in 2001.

The building has not had "significant renovation" in more than 40 years, according to a draft of the university's capital budget request.

"Natural deterioration of this building's structure and support systems has progressed to the point where refurbishment or replacement has become a necessity," according to the budget request.