All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 15, 2018

SEMO University seeks $13.6 million in state funding to renovate Art Building

Southeast Missouri State University wants nearly $13.6 million in state funding to renovate the more-than-century-old Art Building, the second oldest building on the school's main campus. University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto told the board of regents earlier this week the project is the school's top priority for capital improvements...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
The Art Building, seen Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University, was built in 1902.
The Art Building, seen Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University, was built in 1902.Fred Lynch

Southeast Missouri State University wants nearly $13.6 million in state funding to renovate the more-than-century-old Art Building, the second oldest building on the school's main campus.

University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto told the board of regents earlier this week the project is the school's top priority for capital improvements.

The funding request will be made to the governor's office of administration.

State funding for the project, however, is far from certain, school officials said.

Kathy Mangels, vice president of finance and administration, said the university has received state funding for capital improvement projects only twice in the last 10 years.

The draft of the capital improvements request identifies the building as "historically significant."

Built in 1902, the structure once housed art classes. Although it is still called the Art Building, art classes were relocated to the River Campus when it opened in 2007. Today, the building houses the foreign languages, anthropology and geography classes, and occasionally a political science or history class, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes said.

When it first opened, it included a swimming pool but it did not house art classes, according to information the Southeast Missourian obtained from the Center for Regional History in 2001.

The building has not had "significant renovation" in more than 40 years, according to a draft of the university's capital budget request.

"Natural deterioration of this building's structure and support systems has progressed to the point where refurbishment or replacement has become a necessity," according to the budget request.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems are outdated or inadequate for today's needs, the university said in the budget request.

The proposed renovation includes replacing the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, the roof and windows. The project would involve demolition of interior walls as well as remediation of potential asbestos flooring and lead-based paint.

A fire suppression system also would be installed, according to the funding request.

The building's stone and brick exterior would be cleaned, sealed and tuck-pointed as part of the project.

School officials said in the request the project would make the building more energy efficient and bring the classroom building in compliance with requirements of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

It also would improve classroom space to meet today's teaching standards, according to the request.

School officials said in the funding request "significant structural deterioration has occurred over the last couple of years forcing the university to close two classrooms."

In February 2017, the university closed a classroom and an anthropology lab in the Art Building because of past termite damage to floor joists, the Southeast Missourian reported.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy