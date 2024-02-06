All sections
NewsMay 15, 2024

SEMO transitioning from Horizons Enrichment Center to new provider

Southeast Missouri State University is transitioning services provided by the Horizons Enrichment Center to a new, yet-to-be-named provider, pending approval by the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The university will continue to operate the center until the new organization has been approved by state officials...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University is transitioning services provided by the Horizons Enrichment Center to a new, yet-to-be-named provider, pending approval by the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

The university will continue to operate the center until the new organization has been approved by state officials.

Once approved, center functions will be conducted under a new organization that is not affiliated with SEMO, and staff will also transition to the new provider.

Horizons Enrichment Center — located at 2100 Themis St. — offers services for people with developmental and mental disabilities in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Bollinger Counties, and the surrounding areas.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

