SEMO transitioning from Horizons Enrichment Center to new provider

Southeast Missouri State University is transitioning services provided by the Horizons Enrichment Center to a new, yet-to-be-named provider, pending approval by the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
The university will continue to operate the center until the new organization has been approved by state officials.
Once approved, center functions will be conducted under a new organization that is not affiliated with SEMO, and staff will also transition to the new provider.
Horizons Enrichment Center — located at 2100 Themis St. — offers services for people with developmental and mental disabilities in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Bollinger Counties, and the surrounding areas.
